Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.28% to Rs 2.44 croreNet profit of Bazel International declined 2.78% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 86.28% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.96% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
