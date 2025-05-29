Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.28% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Bazel International declined 2.78% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 86.28% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.96% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.4417.793.2117.7917.214.6123.054.610.940.601.030.600.840.470.900.470.350.360.330.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News