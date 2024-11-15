Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 28.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 63.76 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 28.07% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.63.7673.75-8.12-5.742.522.201.461.141.461.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News