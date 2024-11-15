Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 28.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 63.76 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 28.07% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales63.7673.75 -14 OPM %-8.12-5.74 -PBDT2.522.20 15 PBT1.461.14 28 NP1.461.14 28

