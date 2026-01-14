Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit declines 27.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.78% to Rs 1216.07 croreNet profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures declined 27.76% to Rs 546.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 757.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 1216.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 974.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1216.07974.54 25 OPM %59.19104.08 -PBDT754.331028.09 -27 PBT744.851021.57 -27 NP546.93757.11 -28
