Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.37% to Rs 26819.18 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 9.73% to Rs 5072.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4623.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 0.37% to Rs 26819.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26720.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26819.1826720.3970.1969.706637.765888.746637.765888.745072.694623.03

