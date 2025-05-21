Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 58.23 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 41.95% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 221.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.2355.87 4 221.53209.98 6 OPM %11.3211.67 -6.307.38 - PBDT5.685.72 -1 9.4212.48 -25 PBT4.044.55 -11 4.488.04 -44 NP1.913.29 -42 2.785.56 -50

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

