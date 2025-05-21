Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 58.23 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 41.95% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 221.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

58.2355.87221.53209.9811.3211.676.307.385.685.729.4212.484.044.554.488.041.913.292.785.56

