Ritesh International reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 52.93% to Rs 37.62 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.93% to Rs 37.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 128.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.6224.60 53 128.9883.66 54 OPM %8.211.42 -4.391.52 - PBDT2.910.30 870 5.060.87 482 PBT2.670.14 1807 4.370.23 1800 NP2.02-0.02 LP 3.30-0.08 LP

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

