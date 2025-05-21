Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 56.04 crore

Net Loss of Bluechip Tex Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 56.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.46% to Rs 249.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.0459.67 -6 249.29255.58 -2 OPM %0.54-1.11 -0.421.31 - PBDT0.44-0.73 LP 1.343.26 -59 PBT-0.19-1.38 86 -1.210.71 PL NP-0.07-1.00 93 -1.010.52 PL

