Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 62.49 crore

Net loss of T T reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.45% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 214.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.4951.39 22 214.43211.03 2 OPM %1.5812.49 -1.258.79 - PBDT-0.332.94 PL -5.653.54 PL PBT-0.662.15 PL -6.950.38 PL NP-4.116.23 PL 4.104.63 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ritesh International reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story