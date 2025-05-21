T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 62.49 croreNet loss of T T reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.45% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 214.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
