T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of T T reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.45% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 214.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

