Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit declines 90.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Crescent Finstock declined 90.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.73% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

