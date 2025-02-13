Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Visesh Infotecnics reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.12 -8 OPM %-309.09-275.00 -PBDT-0.33-0.33 0 PBT-0.99-0.94 -5 NP-0.84-0.83 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit declines 90.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the December 2024 quarter

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 87.20% in the December 2024 quarter

SVA India consolidated net profit rises 831.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story