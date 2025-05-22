Poonawalla Fincorp deploys AI-powered solutions in its marketing and compliance functions

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) announced the deployment of AI-powered solutions in its marketing and compliance functions, reshaping the way it engages with customers digitally and responds to regulatory requirements with greater agility.

As part of its marketing transformation, PFL is developing a suite of AI-powered solutions to build a robust and scalable data-driven ecosystem, redefining customer engagement and marketing strategies. These solutions aim to enhance customer targeting precision, optimize acquisition costs, and deliver personalized experiences, driving efficiency and growth.

PFL has deployed an AI-driven customer targeting solution to identify and engage high-quality borrowers with precision. Through an AI-driven tool, the company has created over 100 cohorts and personas, continuously enhancing them with each iteration to sharpen its focus on attracting high-quality borrowers across various digital platforms. This targeted approach has strengthened performance marketing efforts and enhanced organic conversion efficiencies, driving better engagement and sustainable growth.

To drive efficiency at scale, PFL is using AI for performance marketing optimization and has launched 80 100 automated retargeting campaigns across its web and app platforms. By using real-time data and insights, the company is developing multiple communication strategies tailored to specific customers, locations, languages, and other factors.

PFL has undertaken a website transformation, revamping its digital presence to offer seamless experiences. New features such as a self-serve customer portal, QR-code-based referral journeys, and credit score checks provide customers with greater control and convenience. In phase 2, the company plans to introduce 24-hour support powered by conversational-AI and integrate a multilingual interface with 5 new languages for broader inclusivity. Additionally, the company will leverage Gen AI based content creation platforms to support a 10X increase in generating high impact customized content for customer engagement across website and app.

