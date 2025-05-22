Stock Alert: ONGC, VRL Logistics, Interglobe Aviation, Colgate Palmolive, Ircon Intl

RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance and Titagarh Railways Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 22 May 2025

Upcoming Results:

Grasim Industires, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Astra Microwave Products, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Centum Electronics, Clean Science and Technology, Container Corporation of India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), GMR Airports, Goodluck India, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat State Petronet, Honasa Consumer, Metro Brands, MTAR Technologies will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)s standalone net profit declined 34.7% to Rs 6448.28 crore despite a 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 34,982.23 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

VRL Logistics standalone net profit surged 244.7% to Rs 74.25 crore on 5.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 809.03 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported a 61.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3067.50 crore on 24.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 22,151.90 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Colgate Palmolive Indias standalone net profit fell 6.5% to Rs 355 crore on 1.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,452.02 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Ircon International reported 14.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 210.85 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 246.84 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 9.9% YoY to Rs 3,412.07 crore in Q4 FY25.

