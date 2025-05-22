Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 455.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 455.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 125.23% to Rs 273.99 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 455.30% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.23% to Rs 273.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 258.62% to Rs 50.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.49% to Rs 743.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 438.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales273.99121.65 125 743.25438.52 69 OPM %10.501.15 -12.335.80 - PBDT24.464.12 494 78.4721.62 263 PBT24.053.42 603 76.1518.90 303 NP14.662.64 455 50.9614.21 259

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chartered Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tembo Global Industries standalone net profit rises 328.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 3.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story