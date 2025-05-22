Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 455.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.23% to Rs 273.99 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 455.30% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.23% to Rs 273.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 258.62% to Rs 50.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.49% to Rs 743.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 438.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

