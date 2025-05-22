Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chartered Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 18.12 crore

Net loss of Chartered Logistics reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.07% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 76.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.1220.05 -10 76.6171.64 7 OPM %-5.858.98 -4.535.61 - PBDT-1.191.93 PL 3.232.38 36 PBT-1.161.44 PL 1.630.19 758 NP-1.121.91 PL 1.240.67 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tembo Global Industries standalone net profit rises 328.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 3.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story