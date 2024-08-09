Biocon consolidated net profit rises 550.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 3432.90 crore

Net profit of Biocon rose 550.59% to Rs 659.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 3432.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3422.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3432.903422.6018.0719.901518.90541.701113.50183.70659.70101.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp