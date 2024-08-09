Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 550.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 3432.90 crore

Net profit of Biocon rose 550.59% to Rs 659.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 3432.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3422.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3432.903422.60 0 OPM %18.0719.90 -PBDT1518.90541.70 180 PBT1113.50183.70 506 NP659.70101.40 551

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

