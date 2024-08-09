New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 8.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 8547.37 croreNet profit of New India Assurance Company declined 8.04% to Rs 239.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 8547.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7971.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8547.377971.44 7 OPM %3.154.30 -PBDT272.09317.80 -14 PBT272.09317.80 -14 NP239.31260.23 -8
