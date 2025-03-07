Saregama India Ltd spurts 3.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.2, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% slide in NIFTY and a 22.77% slide in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.2, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 7.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1462.2, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News