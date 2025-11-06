Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.78%, gains for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.78%, gains for third straight session

Nov 06 2025
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3645.1, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.07% in last one year as compared to a 5.78% gain in NIFTY and a 12.14% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3645.1, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 25598. The Sensex is at 83600.31, up 0.17%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 4.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26610.05, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3656.4, up 1.63% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 26.07% in last one year as compared to a 5.78% gain in NIFTY and a 12.14% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

