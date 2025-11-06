ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 182.93% to Rs 2562.51 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises declined 5.62% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 182.93% to Rs 2562.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 905.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2562.51905.720.142.174.1517.023.4116.524.875.16

