Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 20.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 740.38 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 20.84% to Rs 405.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 335.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 740.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1093.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales740.381093.23 -32 OPM %-80.482.63 -PBDT592.28237.51 149 PBT565.93219.25 158 NP405.08335.21 21

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

