Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 20.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 740.38 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 20.84% to Rs 405.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 335.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 740.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1093.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.740.381093.23-80.482.63592.28237.51565.93219.25405.08335.21

