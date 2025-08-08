Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 871.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 176.44 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 871.43% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 176.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.176.44165.914.443.896.074.051.860.211.360.14

