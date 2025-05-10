Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 3.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 172.88 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 3.45% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 172.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.24% to Rs 22.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 625.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

172.88168.27625.25597.015.765.134.084.2510.1310.3630.5029.7610.1110.3330.4029.667.277.5322.3321.84

