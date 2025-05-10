ABB India standalone net profit rises 3.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 3139.68 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 3.34% to Rs 474.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 459.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 3139.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3063.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.3139.683063.7218.5518.45669.89648.51636.13617.09474.63459.29

