Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from DLF

Dhabriya Polywood added 1.83% to Rs 334 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Modular Furnitures, received the work order from DLF Group for the supply & installation of modular kitchens, vanities, & medicine cabinets worth Rs 4.54 crore.

Shares of DLF soared 6.29% to Rs 663 on the BSE.

The project is scheduled to be executed in various tranches over a period of 12 months, in accordance with the terms of the order.

Dhabriya Polywood is engaged in the manufacturing and fabrication of extruded PVC profile sections, Dstona sheets & moldings, unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows and doors, and modular furniture products for various furnishing & furniture applications.

DLF is one of the oldest and largest real estate companies in India. It has a diverse asset portfolio across the real estate segment and is further expanding its presence across the country. The company has experience in developing real estate projects across business and customer segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News