Blue Dart Express expands networks and offers next-day services in Guwahati

Blue Dart Express announced the expansion of its network with the introduction of Guwahati as a direct flying location last year. This strategic move was driven by Blue Dart's vision to empower Northeast India, a zone that plays a pivotal role in the country's economic growth, to provide them with a window to scale business in the region. Known for its vast consumption base and emerging business hubs, Guwahati serves as a key centre for industries such as Tea, Handicrafts, Pharmaceuticals, and more.

Through this strategic move, Blue Dart will offer a robust next-day service to the city and a 48 hour delivery timeline to neighbouring states, catering to the region's rapidly growing consumption ecosystem. This enhanced connectivity will help boost local businesses while also ensuring that companies in Northeast India can seamlessly reach customers across the country within 24 to 48 hours. This service also offers late cut-off times and early delivery options, maximizing flexibility for customers. With minimized delivery times and optimized transit schedules, businesses handling high-value or perishable goods will benefit from enhanced reliability, reduced damages, and quicker access to markets.

Balfour Manuelt Managing Director, Blue Dart Express, stated, "Blue Dart's entry into Northeast India is more than just extending our network, it is about creating economic momentum in a region with immense potential. The Northeast handles substantial inbound and outbound cargo volumes annually, with significant growth potential in sectors such as agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts. Home to thriving MSMEs, the Northeast is experiencing rising demand for efficient logistics solutions to connect local businesses to national and global supply chains. By improving access to reliable, time-definite delivery, we will enable businesses of all sizes to scale operations, reduce turnaround times, and foster sustainable growth."

