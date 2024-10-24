Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 12.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 1368.22 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 12.11% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 1368.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1309.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

