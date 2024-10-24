United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 0.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 2844.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 0.59% to Rs 341.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 2844.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2869.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2844.002869.0017.5816.31529.00481.00460.00415.00341.00339.00

