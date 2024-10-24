Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 0.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 2844.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 0.59% to Rs 341.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 2844.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2869.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2844.002869.00 -1 OPM %17.5816.31 -PBDT529.00481.00 10 PBT460.00415.00 11 NP341.00339.00 1

