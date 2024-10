TRF consolidated net profit declines 67.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 32.38 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 67.16% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.3838.4820.8822.486.6517.426.0216.846.0218.33

