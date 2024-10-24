Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 117.37 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 31.05% to Rs 46.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 117.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales117.3796.44 22 OPM %47.4743.46 -PBDT67.0952.69 27 PBT64.2350.06 28 NP46.0935.17 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to have higher open, signals GIFT Nifty; Asia mixed

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story