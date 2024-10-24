CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 117.37 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings rose 31.05% to Rs 46.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 117.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales117.3796.44 22 OPM %47.4743.46 -PBDT67.0952.69 27 PBT64.2350.06 28 NP46.0935.17 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News