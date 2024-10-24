CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 117.37 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 31.05% to Rs 46.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 117.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.117.3796.4447.4743.4667.0952.6964.2350.0646.0935.17

