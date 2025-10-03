Rites secures Rs 36-cr work order from DVC for railway siding and O&M services

Rites has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 36.22 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).The order pertains to the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of railway siding tracks, as well as the operation and maintenance of signalling and telecommunication (S&T) systems. It also includes the operation of 25KV overhead equipment (OHE) isolators and associated systems at the DVC Mejia Thermal Power Station in West Bengal.
According to the company, the contract is valued at Rs 36,22,69,344 and will be executed over a period of 730 days from the date of commencement.
Rites is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).
The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to Rs 80.10 crore on 0.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 489.74 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of Rites rose 2.32% to end at Rs 251.75 on the BSE.
