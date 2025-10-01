Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

Tata Motors fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Record date is 14 October 2025

Tata Motors has fixed 14 October 2025 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of the Company who shall be issued and allotted 1 (One) share of TML Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV) (face value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up), for every 1 (One) share of the Company (face value of INR 2/- each fully paid up) of the same class of shares outstanding and as held by such shareholder in the Company on the Record Date pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Tata Motors, TML Commercial Vehicles (Resulting Company), and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Amalgamating Company) and their respective shareholders.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

