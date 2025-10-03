Godrej Properties ranks #1 amongst global peers for its ESG initiatives

By 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

Godrej Properties has achieved its highest score of 100 points in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). Godrej Properties has been ranked No. 1 amongst global residential developers, marking a significant milestone and recognition within the industry. The company has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013. The company's ESG disclosures are prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) requirements and are externally assured to meet the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

GRESB is an organization that provides Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world. Each year, GRESB recognizes and celebrates participants from across the world with the expectation that these organizations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry.