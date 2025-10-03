Godrej Properties ranks #1 amongst global peers for its ESG initiatives

By 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
Godrej Properties has achieved its highest score of 100 points in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). Godrej Properties has been ranked No. 1 amongst global residential developers, marking a significant milestone and recognition within the industry. The company has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013. The company's ESG disclosures are prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) requirements and are externally assured to meet the highest standards of transparency and integrity.
GRESB is an organization that provides Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world. Each year, GRESB recognizes and celebrates participants from across the world with the expectation that these organizations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app