GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for stocks; Japan records strong services growth in September

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 8.50 points (or 0.03%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open near the flat line today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,605.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,916.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in the cash market in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian equities were on track for solid weekly gains on Friday, supported by rising expectations of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts, which helped offset concerns over a U.S. government shutdown.

Investors appeared largely unfazed by the shutdownreportedly the 15th since 1981even though it has halted scientific research, financial oversight, and delayed key economic data. Market participants are waiting to gauge the duration of the closure before assessing its broader economic impact, with history showing that such shutdowns rarely trigger significant market moves.

In Japan, unemployment edged up to 2.6% in August from 2.3% in the prior month, government data showed.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global Japan Services PMI rose to 53.3 in September from 53.1 in August, supported by strong domestic demand despite weakening export orders.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.06%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.

The U.S. shutdown also forced the Labor Department to suspend operations, delaying the release of the September nonfarm payrolls report. While this reduces the data available for the Feds October policy meeting, it also removes a near-term source of pressure on equities.

Domestic Market:

The Indian stock markets remained closed on Thursday, 02 October 2025, on account of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

The domestic equity indices ended higher on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day losing streak, after the Reserve Bank of Indias Monetary Policy Committee left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. The Nifty closed above the 24,800 mark, led by gains in private banks and financial services stocks.

Investor sentiment improved as the RBI announced pro-market measures and signalled a stronger macro outlook, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighting a shift in growth-inflation dynamics since August. The central bank lowered its FY26 inflation forecast and raised its GDP growth projection.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 715.69 points or 0.89% to 80,983.31. The Nifty 50 index gained 225.20 points or 0.92% to 24,836.30. In the past eight trading sessions, the Sensex plummeted 3.31% and the Nifty tumbled 3.20%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

