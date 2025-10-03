Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Sai Silks, CSB Bank, V-Mart Retail, BLS Intl

RBL Bank and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 3 October 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Hero Motocorp dispatched 687,220 units in September 2025, registering the growth of 8% compared to the 637,050 units sold in September of the previous year.
CSB Banks total deposits jumped 25% YoY to Rs 39,651 crore as on 30th September 2025. Gross advanced increased 29% to Rs 34,7530 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 26,871 crore as on 30th September 2024.
BLS International Services' step down subsidiary, BLS UK Hotels has acquired 100% share capital of Trefeddian Hotel (Aberdovey) for total consideration of GBP 6.55 mln (Rs 78.29 crore).
V-Mart Retails total revenue from operations jumped 22% to Rs 807 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 661 core in Q2 FY25. Same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 11% in Q2 FY26.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) reported a 28% jump in turnover to Rs 444 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 347 crore posted in same period last year. The company opened 5 stores during the quarter, further it is planning to open 10 new stores.
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing said it expects Q2 FY26 revenues to be marginally lower than Q1 FY26, citing impact of U.S. tariffs. Consequently, the company also anticipates a sequential decline in quarterly profit.
