Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 123.33 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 22.02% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 123.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.123.3383.865.439.537.298.836.508.104.716.04

