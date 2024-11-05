Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 123.33 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 22.02% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 123.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales123.3383.86 47 OPM %5.439.53 -PBDT7.298.83 -17 PBT6.508.10 -20 NP4.716.04 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt estimates record 119.93 mt rice output for year 2024-25 Kharif season

Dr Reddy's Q2 results: PAT falls 9.5% to Rs 1,342 cr on weak US demand

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live time, streaming

EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Dy PM & Defence Minister Richard Marles

Premium

Fiscal burden of subsidies triggers political debate, rethink on freebies

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story