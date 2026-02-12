Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 75.15 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 22.81% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales75.1587.70 -14 OPM %8.689.21 -PBDT6.938.74 -21 PBT5.947.95 -25 NP4.405.70 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 1164.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Motor & General Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 19.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 31.28% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story