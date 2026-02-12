Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 75.15 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 22.81% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales75.1587.70 -14 OPM %8.689.21 -PBDT6.938.74 -21 PBT5.947.95 -25 NP4.405.70 -23
