Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 68.55% in the September 2024 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 68.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 77.16 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 68.55% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 77.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.1680.84 -5 OPM %17.5214.89 -PBDT20.6812.88 61 PBT19.3712.18 59 NP14.318.49 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 11-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story