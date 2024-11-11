BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 68.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 77.16 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 68.55% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 77.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.77.1680.8417.5214.8920.6812.8819.3712.1814.318.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News