Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.15% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 59.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.941.0715.9637.380.760.980.670.870.330.81

