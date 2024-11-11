Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 42.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 42.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 352.58 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 42.03% to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 352.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales352.58339.49 4 OPM %11.8710.38 -PBDT51.3039.41 30 PBT40.9129.65 38 NP28.9620.39 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 11-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story