Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 42.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 42.03% to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 352.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.352.58339.4911.8710.3851.3039.4140.9129.6528.9620.39

