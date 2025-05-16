BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 67.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.74% to Rs 692.77 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 67.34% to Rs 135.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.74% to Rs 692.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 447.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.39% to Rs 508.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 2193.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1676.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

692.77447.712193.301676.8125.1320.1628.6920.61189.57104.53682.06383.02166.6593.46605.52352.07135.1480.76508.23312.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News