Elpro International consolidated net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.71% to Rs 69.88 crore

Net profit of Elpro International declined 69.33% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.71% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.67% to Rs 66.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.58% to Rs 390.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

69.88115.90390.23228.7745.2515.1320.7334.766.0227.3484.64112.342.7925.9274.27107.007.3724.0366.1185.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News