Elpro International consolidated net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.71% to Rs 69.88 croreNet profit of Elpro International declined 69.33% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.71% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.67% to Rs 66.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.58% to Rs 390.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
