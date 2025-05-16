Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elpro International consolidated net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Elpro International consolidated net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 39.71% to Rs 69.88 crore

Net profit of Elpro International declined 69.33% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.71% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.67% to Rs 66.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.58% to Rs 390.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales69.88115.90 -40 390.23228.77 71 OPM %45.2515.13 -20.7334.76 - PBDT6.0227.34 -78 84.64112.34 -25 PBT2.7925.92 -89 74.27107.00 -31 NP7.3724.03 -69 66.1185.49 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 16.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 44.85% in the March 2025 quarter

PB Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 132.50% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story