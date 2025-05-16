SKF India consolidated net profit rises 16.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 1213.37 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 16.01% to Rs 203.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 1213.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1203.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.56% to Rs 565.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 551.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 4919.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4570.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1213.371203.404919.924570.1323.4517.7314.7015.70297.48248.49846.28810.42275.65229.61763.20735.82203.28175.23565.91551.80

