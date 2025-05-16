Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 39.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 39.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 172.00 crore

Net profit of Wanbury declined 39.76% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 172.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.44% to Rs 30.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 599.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 575.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales172.00139.41 23 599.51575.65 4 OPM %17.2313.03 -12.7312.16 - PBDT22.4311.63 93 42.8643.81 -2 PBT19.058.35 128 29.5530.78 -4 NP20.2633.63 -40 30.5355.96 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elpro International consolidated net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 16.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 44.85% in the March 2025 quarter

PB Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story