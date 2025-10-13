Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Devrup Trading remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.060.1183.3345.450.050.050.050.050.050.05

