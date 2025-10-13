Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.24% to Rs 607.86 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 98.15% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.24% to Rs 607.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 300.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.607.86300.5612.0413.4069.7332.7560.6024.7933.1716.74

