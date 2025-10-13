Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup, BLS E-Services Ltd, Munjal Showa Ltd and New Delhi Television Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2025.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd crashed 11.47% to Rs 19.99 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 26599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3082 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.42% to Rs 0.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

BLS E-Services Ltd lost 9.71% to Rs 166.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18362 shares in the past one month.

Munjal Showa Ltd fell 9.64% to Rs 124.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5552 shares in the past one month.

New Delhi Television Ltd plummeted 9.51% to Rs 95.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20595 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

