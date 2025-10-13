Jio Financial arm bags tolling services contract for MLFF road projects

Jio Financial Services' subsidiary, Jio Payments Bank has won contract to implement the FASTag Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based MLFF toll collection system at Shahjahanpur and Manoharpura toll plazas.

The said two toll plazas situated between Gurugram and Jaipur, were awarded through a tender issued by Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL) for managing toll processing under Indias pilot Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) project.

The MLFF tolling system is an advanced electronic toll collection technology that accurately identifies, classifies, and charges vehicles traveling without requiring them to slow down, stop, or use designated toll lanes.

Currently, Jio Payments Bank manages toll operations at 11 toll plazas on different highway stretches across the country as an acquirer bank. With the acquisition of toll management rights at these two MLFF road projects, the company is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the countrys evolving infrastructure-linked digital payments ecosystem.

Vinod Easwaran, managing director & CEO, Jio Payments Bank, said: Our expansion into the tolling ecosystem is a natural progression of our mission to digitise everyday payments and build smart financial infrastructure at scale. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering seamless, citizen-centric financial services and driving access, efficiency, and inclusion across the country. By leveraging the synergy of digital capabilities with the group ecosystem, we are actively building capabilities to participate in the evolving mobility ecosystem in India. Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.