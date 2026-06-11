Blue Cloud Softech gains after appointing Rama Rao Telli as CFO

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 1.30% to Rs 17.98 after the company announced the appointment of Rama Rao Telli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 10 June 2026.

Telli is a qualified chartered accountant with over 21 years of experience across banking and information technology sectors. His expertise spans corporate finance, treasury management, fund mobilisation, budgeting, statutory compliance, corporate recovery, internal controls, risk management, taxation, auditing, and financial reporting. He has also been involved in strategic financial planning, feasibility studies, and policy formulation for large corporates and infrastructure financing.

The appointment follows the resignation of Venkata Seshavataram Varada as CFO and KMP, effective from the close of business hours on 9 June 2026. Varada cited preoccupation and personal commitments as the reason for his resignation and confirmed that there were no other material reasons for stepping down.