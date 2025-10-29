Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit rises 4693.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.62% to Rs 86.31 crore

Net profit of Fischer Medical Ventures rose 4693.10% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 117.62% to Rs 86.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.86.3139.6618.831.2617.820.6717.300.3813.900.29

