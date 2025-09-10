Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rises after inking deal to acquire defense tech firm 3P Vision

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) advanced 2.12% to Rs 29.85 after the company announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 3P Vision, a defense technology company.
3P Vision is renowned for its deep-tech expertise in AI, drones, and integrated surveillance systems.
Through this acquisition, BCSSL aims to integrate 3P Visions advanced perimeter surveillance, autonomous drone response systems, and AI-powered monitoring platforms into its portfolio.
3P Visions solutions have already demonstrated successful field deployment, featuring AI-enabled surveillance for predictive monitoring, autonomous drones for threat response, multi-sensor integration for continuous situational awareness, and tethered drone technology for mission continuity in challenging environments.
This acquisition is designed to strengthen BCSSLs position in the defense and homeland security sector, bringing together the power of artificial intelligence, robotics, and drone technology to create a next-generation integrated defense ecosystem.
Janaki Yarlagadda, chairperson of the company, said: By integrating 3P Visions pioneering AI, drone, and surveillance solutions into our ecosystem, we are positioning Blue Cloud Softech Solutions at the forefront of innovation delivering intelligent, scalable, and robust defense solutions for the nation.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a AI & Cybersecurity company focused on delivering innovative IT and IT-enabled services across global markets, with a strong foundation in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 37.31% to Rs 14.39 crore despite a 10.89% decline fall in revenue to Rs 206.05 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
